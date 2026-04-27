Daulton Varsho News: Idle against southpaw
Varsho is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Varsho doesn't always sit against left-handed pitching, but he'll hit the bench for the series opener while the Red Sox send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the bump. Myles Straw will fill in for Varsho in center field and will bat leadoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 216 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More