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Daulton Varsho News: On base four times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Varsho went 2-for-4 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's extra-innings win over the A's.

The center fielder went 0-for-4 in the Blue Jays' opener, but Varsho had much more success Saturday even with lefty Jeffrey Springs on the bump for the A's. Varsho launched 20 homers in only 71 regular-season games in 2025, and if he can stay healthy this season he could be headed for career-best power numbers.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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