Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Sitting versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Varsho is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Varsho will get a day off as the Rays send southpaw Shane McClanahan to the bump. Myles Straw will patrol center field for the Blue Jays, while Yohendrick Pinango will grab a start in right field.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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