Daulton Varsho News: Sitting versus southpaw
Varsho is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.
The left-handed-hitting Varsho will get a day off as the Rays send southpaw Shane McClanahan to the bump. Myles Straw will patrol center field for the Blue Jays, while Yohendrick Pinango will grab a start in right field.
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