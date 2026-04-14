Daulton Varsho News: Smacks solo shot Tuesday
Varsho went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 9-7 extra-inning win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Varsho cut the Blue Jays' deficit to 3-2 after belting a solo homer off Jacob Misiorowski in the sixth inning. It was Varsho's third long shot of the season, which have all come over his last four outings. He has reached base safely in 10 straight games since April 3, and over that span he has gone 12-for-39 (.308) with one steal and six RBI.
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