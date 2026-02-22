Daulton Varsho News: Starts spring with homer
Varsho went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League game against the Phillies on Saturday.
The center fielder took Seth Johnson deep in the fifth inning of Toronto's spring training opener. Varsho posted a career-high .832 OPS in 2025 while launching 20 home runs in only 71 games, and if he can stay healthy he seems poised to deliver his first career 30-homer campaign.
