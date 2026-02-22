Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Starts spring with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Varsho went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League game against the Phillies on Saturday.

The center fielder took Seth Johnson deep in the fifth inning of Toronto's spring training opener. Varsho posted a career-high .832 OPS in 2025 while launching 20 home runs in only 71 games, and if he can stay healthy he seems poised to deliver his first career 30-homer campaign.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
31 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
46 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
65 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
94 days ago