Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Stays hot in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Varsho went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Both extra-base hits came off Jack Flaherty as part of two-run frames from the Jays in the first and third innings. Varsho has found a groove in May, and over the last eight games he's batting .367 (11-for-30) with four XBH, one steal, six runs and six RBI.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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