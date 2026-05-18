Daulton Varsho News: Stays hot in Sunday's win
Varsho went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Both extra-base hits came off Jack Flaherty as part of two-run frames from the Jays in the first and third innings. Varsho has found a groove in May, and over the last eight games he's batting .367 (11-for-30) with four XBH, one steal, six runs and six RBI.
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