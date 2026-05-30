Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Two XBH in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Varsho went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Both extra-base hits came off southpaw Trevor Rogers, as Varsho stays dialed in at the plate. It was the center fielder's fifth multi-hit performance in his last 13 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .327/.411/.510 with zero homers but five doubles, two triples, one steal, three RBI and seven runs.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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