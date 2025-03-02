Dauris Valdez News: Let go by Seattle
Valdez was released by the Mariners on Sunday.
Valdez inked a minor-league deal with Seattle in December but has been cut loose after giving up three earned runs with a 0:4 K:BB in two Cactus League appearances. The 29-year-old pitched in the Mexican Winter League this offseason, which was his first baseball action since parting ways with the Cubs organization after the 2022 season.
Dauris Valdez
Free Agent
