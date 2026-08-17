David Bednar News: Blows save but earns win Sunday

Bednar (6-3) blew a save but earned the win over Toronto on Sunday, allowing an unearned run over 1.2 innings. He walked one, struck out one and did not yield any hits.

Bednar was brought in from the bullpen in the eighth inning with one out, a runner on first and the Yankees up 2-1. The veteran closer retired both batters he faced in that frame to maintain the lead, then returned to try to close things out in the ninth. The Blue Jays managed to tie the game on Bednar's watch, but that was largely due to an inning-opening error by first baseman Ben Rice, who later redeemed himself with a two-run blast in the 10th that gave New York -- and Bednar -- the victory. The blown save (as undeserved as it was) was just the third of the campaign through 30 attempts for Bednar, who is tied for sixth in the majors with 27 saves overall. He struggled a bit early in the season, but Bednar has been lights-out since May 22, posting a 0.81 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB over 33.1 innings spanning 29 appearances.