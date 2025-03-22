Fantasy Baseball
David Bednar headshot

David Bednar News: Cleaning performance up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Bednar has thrown two scoreless innings with a 3:0 K:BB across his last two Grapefruit League outings.

The Pirates still haven't named a closer and Bednar had a pair of rocky outings -- one heavily influenced by poor defense -- in mid-March. However, he's managed to get on the right track as the regular season nears by not allowing a baserunner in his last two appearances.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
