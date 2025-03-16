David Bednar News: Closer still not named
Bednar is presumed to begin the season the Pirates' closer, but manager Derek Shelton elected not to officially name the team's closer Sunday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's the second time during spring training that Shelton has made clear a decision at closer has yet to be made, though the skipper also indicated Sunday that he's happy with how Bednar has look during spring training, despite a 14.40 ERA and 6:3 K:BB over five innings. After two consecutive All-Star seasons in 2022 and 2023, the right-hander struggled to a 5.77 ERA in 62 appearances last year and was removed from the closer role down the stretch.
