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David Bednar News: Comes up big for USA in WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bednar tossed a scoreless inning for Team USA against Team Canada in the quarterfinal of the World Baseball Classic on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

Bednar entered in the seventh inning with the US up 5-3. He found himself in a world of trouble by allowing runners on second and third with no outs on a pair of infield singles and a passed ball, but the veteran hurler managed to escape the jam without being scored upon by getting a popout and a pair of punchouts. Bednar, who is locked into the No. 1 closer role for the Yankees, has yet to give up a run in the WBC.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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