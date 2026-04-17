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David Bednar News: Converts sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Bednar earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals, allowing one walk and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and worked around a leadoff walk to slam the door on 17 pitches. It marked his second straight scoreless outing after he blew his first save of the season Saturday. On the year, the 31-year-old is 6-for-7 in save opportunities with a 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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