David Bednar News: Earns first save of 2026

Bednar came away with the save in Friday's 3-0 win against the Giants, when he issued one walk and zero hits in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar was brought in for the ninth inning to protect the Yankees' three-run lead. He yielded a two-out walk to Matt Chapman but was able to close things out after getting Rafael Devers to ground out. After a rocky start to the 2025 season for the Pirates (which saw him spend a few weeks in the minors before returning in late April), Bednar enters 2026 as the top closer option for the Yankees. He finished the 2025 regular season with the Bronx Bombers and logged 10 saves (in 13 attempts) with a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings.