David Bednar News: Fails to register out again

Bednar (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing a run on one hit while not securing any outs.

Bednar capped off an opening weekend to forget in Miami, as he suffered his second walk-off loss in three appearances on the season. The Pittsburgh reliever allowed a leadoff hit to Derek Hill, who then stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw by Endy Rodriguez. Bednar subsequently allowed Hill to score on a wild splitter he threw in the dirt to Nick Fortes. The 30-year-old has now pitched to an unsightly 27.00 ERA and 5.00 WHIP while retiring just three of the nine batters he's faced over three outings. Bednar is likely skating on thin ice as the closer for the Pirates, who could turn to Colin Holderman or Dennis Santana in future save situations.