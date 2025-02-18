David Bednar News: Favorite for saves

Bednar is expected to begin the 2025 season as the Pirates' closer, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Bednar endured a tough 2024 season, highlighted by a 5.77 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 57.2 innings. As a result, he didn't close the campaign in the closer role, instead ceding most of the opportunities to Aroldis Chapman in the final month. Chapman has since signed in Boston, leaving Pittsburgh hopeful that Bednar will be able to regain his previous form as a reliable closer. Bednar and the team have noted that he was overthrowing his pitches last season -- potentially due to an oblique injury he suffered early in the campaign -- an issue they believe has been resolved during the offseason.