David Bednar headshot

David Bednar News: Grabs 10th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Bednar earned the save Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Bednar entered in a high-leverage spot in the eighth inning with one out, the bases loaded and a four-run lead, but quickly escaped by retiring the next two hitters. The ninth inning was less clean, as he allowed a triple to Ezequiel Duran followed by an RBI groundout, though he still had enough cushion to finish off his 10th save of the season. Bednar has now allowed a run in two of his last three appearances, pushing his season line to a 3.52 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and an 18:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bednar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bednar See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago