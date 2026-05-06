David Bednar News: Grabs 10th save

Bednar earned the save Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Bednar entered in a high-leverage spot in the eighth inning with one out, the bases loaded and a four-run lead, but quickly escaped by retiring the next two hitters. The ninth inning was less clean, as he allowed a triple to Ezequiel Duran followed by an RBI groundout, though he still had enough cushion to finish off his 10th save of the season. Bednar has now allowed a run in two of his last three appearances, pushing his season line to a 3.52 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and an 18:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings.