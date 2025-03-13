David Bednar News: Implodes against Twins

Bednar allowed five earned runs across 0.1 innings on three hits and two walks in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

This marked Bednar's fifth appearance of the spring, and he had maintained a 5:1 K:BB while allowing only one earned run across his first four innings. However, Thursday's outing was particularly concerning in light of Bednar's struggles in 2024, when he posted a 5.77 ERA and 1.42 WHIP while being removed from the closer role to end the year. The departure of Aroldis Chapman this offseason likely gives Bednar some leeway for save chances to begin the campaign, but he'll need to perform to maintain the role.