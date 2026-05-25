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David Bednar News: Locks down 12th save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Bednar earned the save Monday against the Yankees, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar entered with a one-run lead and worked around a two-out walk to Lane Thomas to secure his 12th save of the season. The veteran closer has experienced an inconsistent month of May, allowing runs in five of his 10 appearances during that span. Bednar now owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 23 innings this season.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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