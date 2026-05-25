David Bednar News: Locks down 12th save Monday
Bednar earned the save Monday against the Yankees, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.
Bednar entered with a one-run lead and worked around a two-out walk to Lane Thomas to secure his 12th save of the season. The veteran closer has experienced an inconsistent month of May, allowing runs in five of his 10 appearances during that span. Bednar now owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 23 innings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bednar See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bednar See More