David Bednar News: Nails down 13th save

Bednar secured the save Thursday against the Guardians, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Bednar made quick work of the Cleveland batters, firing eight of his 12 pitches for strikes Thursday. The 31-year-old right-hander has submitted four consecutive scoreless outings, strengthening his hold on New York's closer role for the time being. Through 25 innings, Bednar still has a shaky 4.32 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB while converting 13 of his 15 save attempts.