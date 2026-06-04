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David Bednar News: Nails down 13th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Bednar secured the save Thursday against the Guardians, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Bednar made quick work of the Cleveland batters, firing eight of his 12 pitches for strikes Thursday. The 31-year-old right-hander has submitted four consecutive scoreless outings, strengthening his hold on New York's closer role for the time being. Through 25 innings, Bednar still has a shaky 4.32 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB while converting 13 of his 15 save attempts.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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