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David Bednar News: Notches fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Bednar struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the A's.

The right-hander leads the majors in saves in the early going, one ahead of a group that includes the Dodgers' Edwin Diaz, the Phillies' Jhoan Duran and the Padres' Mason Miller. Bednar hasn't been quite as sharp as some of his peers, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through 5.1 innings, but he has a firm hold on the closing gig with the Yankees.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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