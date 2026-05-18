David Bednar News: Picks up 11th save Monday

Bednar picked up the save in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts across one inning.

Bednar was brought on to protect a two-run lead but issued a leadoff walk and RBI double to his first two batters. He eventually settled in to retire three of the final four Blue Jays, earning his 11th save. Bednar has now been scored upon in three straight outings and five of seven appearances this month. The right-hander's ERA has ballooned from 3.55 to 5.14 along the way. Bednar owns a 25:9 K:BB across 21 innings.