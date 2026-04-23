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David Bednar News: Pitches clean inning for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Bednar earned a save against the Red Sox on Thursday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Bednar was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead after Cam Schlittler tossed eight innings for New York. Bednar breezed through his frame, setting down the side in order on 11 pitches (eight strikes). The veteran closer was shaky at times early in the campaign and had a 5.40 ERA through his first seven outings, but he's since logged four consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's given up just one hit and registered a 5:1 K:BB over four frames. Bednar is tied for second in MLB with seven saves on the campaign.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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