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David Bednar News: Pockets 28th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Bednar struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 28th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Orioles.

After blowing his last save chance Sunday on an unearned run, Bednar did most of the work himself Tuesday rather than leaving things in the hands of his defense. The veteran closer has been mostly untouchable this summer, and since the beginning of June he's converted 16 of 17 save opportunities while posting a 0.86 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB over 31.1 innings.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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