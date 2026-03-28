David Bednar News: Registers second save

Bednar earned the save Saturday against the Giants, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in one inning. He struck out one.

It was Bednar's second save in as many games to begin the new campaign. The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest Saturday, throwing just 12 of his 20 pitches for strikes, but he was able to induce a Patrick Bailey double play to seal the deal. Bednar tossed five scoreless appearances during Grapefruit League play, and he appears to be picking up right where he left off this spring.