David Bednar News: Serves up three-run homer

Bednar blew the save Sunday against the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning, Bednar was taken deep by Tyrone Taylor for a three-run home run for his second blown save of the campaign. The right-hander has been shaky for most of the season as the Yankees' closer, logging a 4.95 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB with 10 saves over 20 frames. Bednar figures to remain the club's top choice for ninth-inning work going forward, but it's worth noting Camilo Doval is a possible alternative with plenty of closing experience from his time with the Giants.