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David Bednar News: Slams door for 29th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Bednar struck out one in a clean ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Orioles.

The 31-year-old closer continues to put his shaky start to the season in the rear-view mirror. Since the beginning of June, Bednar has a shiny 0.84 ERA and 0.56 WHIP to go with a 35:7 K:BB covering 32.1 innings. He's blown just one save during that span, now holding a 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 64:18 K:BB in 56.1 innings with 29 saves (32 chances) for the season.

David Bednar
New York Yankees
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