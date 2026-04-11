David Bednar News: Suffers loss, blown save Saturday
Bednar (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Saturday against the Rays, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.
Summoned to keep the game tied at 4-4 in the 10th inning, Bednar couldn't overcome a pair of bunt singles and then a soft chopper by Jonathan Aranda that drove in the contest's final run. Although it was the right-hander's first blow save of the year, he's certainly been struggling in the month of April. After working a pair of scoreless outings to begin the year, Bednar has coughed up four earned runs on 10 hits over his last 4.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bednar See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bednar See More