David Bednar News: Suffers loss, blown save Saturday

Bednar (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Saturday against the Rays, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Summoned to keep the game tied at 4-4 in the 10th inning, Bednar couldn't overcome a pair of bunt singles and then a soft chopper by Jonathan Aranda that drove in the contest's final run. Although it was the right-hander's first blow save of the year, he's certainly been struggling in the month of April. After working a pair of scoreless outings to begin the year, Bednar has coughed up four earned runs on 10 hits over his last 4.2 innings.