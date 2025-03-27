David Bednar News: Takes Opening Day loss

Bednar (0-1) was charged with the loss in Thursday's contest against the Marlins after he allowed one earned run off two hits and one walk while failing to record an out.

Bednar was called out of the bullpen in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 4-4, and he surrendered the lead on just eight pitches via a triple, an intentional walk and a single. The 30-year-old opened the season as Pittsburgh's presumed closer despite his 5.77 ERA last year, and though Thursday wasn't a save situation, his rocky start to 2025 puts him on even shakier ground.