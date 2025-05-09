Fantasy Baseball
David Bednar headshot

David Bednar News: Works out of jam in eighth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Bednar allowed two hits and struck out three across a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold Friday against Atlanta.

Bullpen usage will be particularly notable in Pittsburgh for the next several games due to their managerial change. Bednar entered Friday's game in the eighth inning with a three-run lead and faced the top of Atlanta's order. He allowed a pair of singles but escaped the jam and has now allowed two earned runs across nine innings with a 13:1 K:BB since being recalled to the majors April 19. Dennis Santana was shaky but converted the save on Friday.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
