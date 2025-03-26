David Bote News: Exercises upward mobility clause
Bote has exercised his upward mobility clause, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The move allows Bote to leave if another organization wants to give him a major-league contract. If that doesn't happen, he will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bote had a great spring training, hitting .400 with a couple homers, but he has just 48 plate appearances in the big leagues over the last two seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now