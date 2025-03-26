Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Bote headshot

David Bote News: Exercises upward mobility clause

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Bote has exercised his upward mobility clause, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The move allows Bote to leave if another organization wants to give him a major-league contract. If that doesn't happen, he will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bote had a great spring training, hitting .400 with a couple homers, but he has just 48 plate appearances in the big leagues over the last two seasons.

David Bote
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now