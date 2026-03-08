David Davalillo headshot

David Davalillo News: Opening season in Frisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Rangers optioned Davalillo to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Texas added Davalillo to its 40-man roster over the winter, but the 23-year-old righty is still in need of further seasoning in the minors. He'll return to Frisco to open the upcoming campaign after logging a 2.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 56 frames in the Texas League in 2025.

David Davalillo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Davalillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Davalillo See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
285 days ago