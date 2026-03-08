David Davalillo News: Opening season in Frisco

The Rangers optioned Davalillo to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Texas added Davalillo to its 40-man roster over the winter, but the 23-year-old righty is still in need of further seasoning in the minors. He'll return to Frisco to open the upcoming campaign after logging a 2.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 56 frames in the Texas League in 2025.