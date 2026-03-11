David Festa Injury: Expected to begin season on IL
Festa (shoulder) remains out and is expected to begin the season on the injured list, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Festa was shut down in late February due to a shoulder impingement and received an injection to address the injury. At first it was thought he'd only be shut down a few weeks, but this report makes it sound like he'll be out much longer since he hasn't started any significant activity.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central15 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap29 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions49 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions71 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review147 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More