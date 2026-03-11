David Festa headshot

David Festa Injury: Expected to begin season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:21pm

Festa (shoulder) remains out and is expected to begin the season on the injured list, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Festa was shut down in late February due to a shoulder impingement and received an injection to address the injury. At first it was thought he'd only be shut down a few weeks, but this report makes it sound like he'll be out much longer since he hasn't started any significant activity.

