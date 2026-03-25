David Festa Injury: Hits 15-day IL
The Twins placed Festa (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Festa recently resumed a throwing program after being shut down in late February due to a right shoulder impingement, so his move to the IL was fully expected. He could be ready to return from the IL at some point in the second half of April.
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