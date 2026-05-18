David Festa headshot

David Festa Injury: Likely out through All-Star break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said Saturday that Festa is unlikely to return before the All-Star break after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement earlier this month, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Shoulder problems kept Festa on the shelf for most of the second half of the 2025 campaign, and though he appeared to be close to 100 percent healthy for the start of spring training, he ended up being shut down in late February after being diagnosed with the impingement. He was able to start throwing in late March, only to be shut down again when he felt renewed soreness in his shoulder after facing hitters in a simulated game at the Twins' spring training facility in Florida. Festa underwent a stem-cell injection in his shoulder May 8 and will be on a no-throw program through at least the end of the month before he begins ramping up again.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
49 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
83 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
97 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
117 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
139 days ago