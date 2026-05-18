David Festa Injury: Likely out through All-Star break

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said Saturday that Festa is unlikely to return before the All-Star break after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement earlier this month, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Shoulder problems kept Festa on the shelf for most of the second half of the 2025 campaign, and though he appeared to be close to 100 percent healthy for the start of spring training, he ended up being shut down in late February after being diagnosed with the impingement. He was able to start throwing in late March, only to be shut down again when he felt renewed soreness in his shoulder after facing hitters in a simulated game at the Twins' spring training facility in Florida. Festa underwent a stem-cell injection in his shoulder May 8 and will be on a no-throw program through at least the end of the month before he begins ramping up again.