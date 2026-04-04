David Festa headshot

David Festa Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 6:47pm

The Twins transferred Festa (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Festa was shut down early in spring training due to a shoulder impingement and still has yet to begin throwing off a mound. His move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains sidelined until at least late May and opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Garrett Acton, whom the Twins acquired Thursday in a trade with Miami.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
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