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David Festa Injury: Not yet throwing off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Festa (hamstring) is about two weeks from beginning to pitch off a mound, Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Festa recently resumed a throwing program after being shut down in late February due to a right shoulder impingement. However it sounds like he'll need several weeks before he can begin a minor league rehab assignment. Festa was already coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome which he dealt with last September, so expect the Twins to be cautious with his return.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
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