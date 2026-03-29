David Festa Injury: Not yet throwing off mound

Festa (hamstring) is about two weeks from beginning to pitch off a mound, Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Festa recently resumed a throwing program after being shut down in late February due to a right shoulder impingement. However it sounds like he'll need several weeks before he can begin a minor league rehab assignment. Festa was already coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome which he dealt with last September, so expect the Twins to be cautious with his return.