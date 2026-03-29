David Festa Injury: Not yet throwing off mound
Festa (hamstring) is about two weeks from beginning to pitch off a mound, Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll told the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Festa recently resumed a throwing program after being shut down in late February due to a right shoulder impingement. However it sounds like he'll need several weeks before he can begin a minor league rehab assignment. Festa was already coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome which he dealt with last September, so expect the Twins to be cautious with his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central33 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap47 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions67 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions89 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More