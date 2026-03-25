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David Festa Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Festa (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 22.

Festa was shut down in late February due to a shoulder impingement and received an injection to address the injury. He's only recently started throwing again. He's coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome after being diagnosed in September, so the Twins may be cautious with his return.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
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