David Festa Injury: Placed on 15-day IL
Festa (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 22.
Festa was shut down in late February due to a shoulder impingement and received an injection to address the injury. He's only recently started throwing again. He's coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome after being diagnosed in September, so the Twins may be cautious with his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central29 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap43 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions63 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions85 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review161 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Festa See More