David Festa Injury: Shut down with shoulder issue
Festa will be shut down for a couple of weeks due to a shoulder impingement and had an injection for the issue, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
Festa was being eased into spring training and had only started throwing to batters recently due him coming back from a compressed nerve near his pitching shoulder last season. The shoulder impingement is unrelated, said head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta. It sounds like Festa will miss the start of the regular season as a result and could be out much longer.
