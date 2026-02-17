David Festa headshot

David Festa Injury: Throwing bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Festa (shoulder) is throwing bullpen sessions still while other Twins pitchers are throwing live batting practice sessions, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. Festa could begin throwing to live hitters next week.

Festa had a compressed nerve near his pitching shoulder last season, and isn't yet at 100 percent intensity. He still has a chance to win a rotation spot, now that three slots are in competition following Pablo Lopez's elbow injury. Festa is competing against Taj Bradley, Simeon Woods Richardson, Zebby Matthews and Mick Abel for those spots.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
