David Festa Injury: Throws against hitters
Festa (shoulder) threw live at-bats against hitters Saturday and was sitting at 91-92 mph with his fastball, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Festa had a compressed nerve near his pitching shoulder last season and is working his way back to full strength. He still has a chance to win a rotation spot this spring despite being eased back into action. Saturday's session is a sign he's making progress as he had previously only been throwing bullpen sessions.
