David Festa headshot

David Festa Injury: Throws against hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Festa (shoulder) threw live at-bats against hitters Saturday and was sitting at 91-92 mph with his fastball, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Festa had a compressed nerve near his pitching shoulder last season and is working his way back to full strength. He still has a chance to win a rotation spot this spring despite being eased back into action. Saturday's session is a sign he's making progress as he had previously only been throwing bullpen sessions.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
