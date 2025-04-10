David Festa News: Expected to start Friday vs Detroit

The Twins are expected to promote Festa from Triple-A St. Paul to start Friday's game against the Tigers, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins have an opening in their rotation with Pablo Lopez (hamstring) expected to land on the 15-day injured list. Lopez's next turn would have come Sunday, but the club is electing to bring Festa up Friday and push Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson each back a day. Festa has permitted six runs (five earned) with an 8:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings in his first two starts with St. Paul this season. He's a candidate to receive additional starts while Lopez is out, although the Twins could also give Zebby Matthews a look.