David Festa News: Getting another start

Festa will start Wednesday against the Mets, manager Rocco Baldelli told Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Festa was called up from Triple-A to start Friday with Pablo Lopez (hamstring) on the injured list. He performed well, allowing one unearned run in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. The Twins had said they planned to give two starters extra rest this week ahead of a long stretch of consecutive games, so this could be just one additional start in the majors for Festa before returning to Triple-A. However, with the Twins possibly shaking up the roster after a sluggish start to the season, it's possible the right-hander could remain in the majors with another strong outing.