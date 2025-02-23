David Festa News: Looks sharp in spring debut

Festa threw two scoreless innings Sunday against Pittsburgh with two strikeouts and no walks in his spring debut. He pitched exclusively in the stretch which he plans to do this season, MLB.com reports. He also debuted a new sinker during the outing.

Festa is competing with Chris Paddack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Zebby Matthews for the final two spots in the rotation. Paddack and Woods Richardson are the favorites, but Festa could force his way into the rotation with a strong spring. Festa showed promise last season with a 10.8 K/9 and 12.7% swing strike rate but a 4.40 ERA (though a 3.75 FIP) in 14 games.