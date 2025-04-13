David Festa News: Remains in majors for another start

Festa will start Wednesday against the Mets, manager Rocco Baldelli told Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Festa was called up from Triple-A to start Friday with Pablo Lopez (hamstring) on the injured list. He performed well by allowing one unearned run in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. The Twins had said they planned to push back two starters by a day this week with a long stretch of consecutive games, so this could be just one additional start in the majors before returning to Triple-A. However, with the Twins possibly shaking up the roster after a sluggish start to the season, it's possible he could remain in the majors with a strong outing.