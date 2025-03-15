Fantasy Baseball
David Festa headshot

David Festa News: Spring struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 9:09am

Festa gave up six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks in Friday's loss to Baltimore. He has a 11.91 ERA and 11:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings this spring.

Festa is competing with Chris Paddack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Zebby Matthews for the final two spots in the rotation. He's been performing the worst of the four in spring training and looks set to begin the season at Triple-A at this point.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
