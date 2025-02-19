David Fry Injury: Sent to 60-day IL

Cleveland placed Fry (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction doesn't come as a surprise, after Fry underwent surgery in November to address a torn ligament in his elbow. Fry is expected to need 6-to-8 months to recover from surgery before he's ready to serve as a designated hitter, so he could have a chance at being ready to contribute for Cleveland when he's first eligible to come off the 60-day IL in late May. The 29-year-old will require 12 months of recovery time before he's cleared for full throwing, so he won't be an option behind the plate or in the field in 2025.