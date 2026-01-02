During the winter meetings, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt had an encouraging update on Fry, who underwent surgery to repair nasal fractures after getting hit in the face by a pitch from Tarik Skubal on Sept. 23. "I'm just excited that David is going to be healthy," Vogt said. "David healthy, him being able to catch and play the field a little bit, too, probably, it just adds a completely different dynamic to our team." With his November 2024 elbow surgery also further behind him, Fry is expected to resume duties as a third catcher while also getting time at the infield and outfield corners. The 30-year-old's ability to hit lefties -- he had a .996 OPS against southpaws in 2024 -- should provide a boost to the Guardians, who ranked 27th against left-handers in 2025 with a .647 OPS.