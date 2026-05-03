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David Fry News: Belts homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Fry started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 14-6 win over the Athletics.

Fry, who started for the first time in four contests, launched his second home run of the season. He's produced well as a starter, but he gets irregular opportunities in the starting nine. Fry is slashing .280/.419/.520 with two home runs and six RBI over the 12 games in which he's started.

David Fry
Cleveland Guardians
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