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David Fry News: Catches in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:43am

Fry started at catcher and went 2-for-5 with a double in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Fry made his season debut and caught a game for the first time since July of 2024. Recovery from elbow surgery in November of that year limited him to DH and pinch hitting duties last season. Now fully recovered, Fry can get behind the dish again along with fielding other positions with which he has experience. He's the third-string catcher behind Bo Naylor and Austin Hedges, who is day-to-day with a hand injury.

David Fry
Cleveland Guardians
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